Mega Millions jackpot tops $1 billion, next drawing on Tuesday

today at 7:22 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - No winner in Friday's drawing means there is still a chance to win big as the Mega Millions jackpot tops $1 billion.

No ticket matched all six numbers: The white balls were 3, 8, 31, 35 and 44, plus the gold Mega Ball 16.

With no winner in this jackpot run, the big prize is currently estimated at $1.1 billion, with about $525 million cash for the lump sum pay-out.

There were over 2.5 million winning tickets on Friday at all other prize levels, including six tickets matching all five white balls to win the game's second-tier prize of $1 million.

One of those tickets sold in Virginia, is worth $3 million because it included the optional Megaplier, available for purchase in most states.

The next drawing is Tuesday, March 26. If won at this level, it will be the fifth largest prize in the history of the game.

Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has reached the billion-dollar territory six times, with five jackpots exceeding $1 billion all awarded in different states.

