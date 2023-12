(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A Southern California gas station sold two Mega Millons jackpot tickets on Friday.

According to the California Lottery, both tickets were sold at a Chevron along Ventura Boulevard. Both tickets will split the grand prize of $395 million.

The winning numbers are 21, 26, 53, 66, 70 with a jackpot number of 13.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.