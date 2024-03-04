Crowds gather to commemorate the 59th anniversary of Bloody Sunday

SELMA, Alab. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Sunday marked the commemoration of the 59th anniversary of Bloody Sunday in Selma, Alabama, the day police attacked hundreds of civil rights demonstrators.

Vice President Kamala Harris, First Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, and other leaders were among the procession that marched across the iconic Edmund Pettus Bridge, the site where demonstrators were beaten by officers as they tried to march across Alabama in support of voting rights.

Sunday's march is among dozens of events during the annual Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee, which began Thursday.

In remarks, Harris honored the legacy of the civil rights movement, saying that the fight for freedom continues.