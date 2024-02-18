Dozens of people take part in anti-gun rally in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Over 100 people joined together on Saturday to take part in the "Moms Demand Action Rally to End Gun Violence" held in Kansas City, Missouri.

The rally was held at Washington Square Park near Union Station.

This comes days after a mass shooting at the conclusion of the Chief's Super Bowl celebration rally. One woman, Lisa Lopez-Galvan, was killed and 22 others were injured.

Attendees included Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, who was amongst the crowd calling for common sense gun laws.

Two teens are in custody in connection with the fatal shooting.