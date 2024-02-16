Two charged for shooting at KC Chiefs rally

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (NBC) - Two juveniles have been charged related to the shooting at the Chiefs rally on February 14, 2024.

One person was killed and 22 others injured in Wednesday's shooting.

According to Missouri's Jackson County Family Court, the juveniles were charged Thursday.

And they are being held at a juvenile detention center on gun-related and resisting arrest charges.

The shooting happened next to Union Station, where the parade had ended and the rally was held.