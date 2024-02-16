Skip to Content
Top Stories

Two charged for shooting at KC Chiefs rally

By
today at 12:14 PM
Published 12:19 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (NBC) - Two juveniles have been charged related to the shooting at the Chiefs rally on February 14, 2024.

One person was killed and 22 others injured in Wednesday's shooting.

According to Missouri's Jackson County Family Court, the juveniles were charged Thursday.

And they are being held at a juvenile detention center on gun-related and resisting arrest charges.

The shooting happened next to Union Station, where the parade had ended and the rally was held.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content