Businesses in Kansas City team up to donate meals to shooting victims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Selfless acts in Kansas City, Missouri are helping the community eat and heal following the tragic shooting during the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade.

Two business owners in Kansas City are teaming up to donate meals to victims of Wednesday's shooting after the Chiefs' Super Bowl rally.

Enrique Gutierrez owns Teocali in Kansas City. He's donating meals to the hospitals taking care of victims and their families.

Justin Gandy, owner of Appliance 911 in Olathe, is helping Gutierrez spread the word by calling other restaurants and businesses to action to do the same.

"The community is just untouchable"

Gutierrez was also a longtime friend of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the Kansas City disc jockey (DJ) who died after Wednesday's shooting. Gutierrez also said it's grown his desire to help victims and their families even more.

"What we're trying to do here is ease as many victims as possible by donating some food and giving them a little bit of ease on their end," Gutierrez added.

"I know we can't bring her back, but at least ease their pain for a little bit for a while, but just the impact she placed on the city and the community is just untouchable," Gandy remarked.

And these business owners are encouraging others to step up and lend a helping hand too. For more information on how you can take part, visit Gandy's GoFundMe and Gutierrez's restaurant.