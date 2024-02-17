Family of Breonna Moffett holds funeral this weekend

SAVANNAH, Geor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - One of the soldiers killed in last month's drone attack in Jordan was laid to rest on Saturday.

Services were held for Sgt. Breonna Moffett in Savannah, Georgia. Moffett and the other two soldiers who lost their lives had all been reservists from the state.

The 23-year-old is remembered as someone who could light up the whole room and wholeheartedly believed in God.

Following Saturday's funeral at Jonesville Baptist Church, Moffett's burial will be held in Bay Springs, Mississippi, at a later date.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff Saturday in her honor, along with that of fellow fallen soldier Sgt. Kennedy Sanders.