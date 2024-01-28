Three U.S. troops dead following drone attack at a base near Syria

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Three U.S. troops were killed in a drone attack on a base in northeast Jordan, near the border of Syria, on Sunday.

These are the first U.S. fatalities in months of strikes by Iranian-backed militant groups since the Israel-Hamas War started in early October.

According to United States Central Command, 25 others were injured in the attack. The troops killed in the attack have not been identified.

In a statement, President Joe Biden said the White House was still gathering the facts on the attack, but that the U.S. Would hold those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq also released a statement Sunday, taking credit for four drone attacks at around Syria and Jordan. However, it's not clear if the group is responsible for the deaths of the three U.S. troops.

Following the attack, Arizona Representative Ruben Gallego released a statement saying, "I am grieving for the families of the three service members killed in Jordan. The attack carried out by Iranian-backed militants is a heinous escalation, and it must not go unpunished. We cannot stand idle to terrorism. I am committed to providing the administration the needed resources to protect our troops in the region and hold Iran accountable."