King Charles to resume public duties following cancer diagnosis

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - King Charles is set to resume public duties next week for the first time since his cancer diagnosis in February.

Doctors discovered the cancer while the king was hospitalized for an enlarged prostate, and he began performing only private duties three months ago.

Buckingham Palace announced Friday that King Charles will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of "treatment and recuperation."

The palace also shared that the king's medical team is encouraged by his progress, but did not share further details about his treatment plan.

His first public event will be visiting an unnamed cancer center on Tuesday to meet with medical specialists and patients.

Meanwhile, Princess Kate, who revealed last month that she was being treated for cancer as well, has made no official public appearance since late December, despite Kensington Palace saying she would return to the public eye after Easter.