Colorado paramedic sentenced in Elijah McClain’s death

BRIGHTON, Colo. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Five years after the death of Elijah McClain, one of the paramedics who injected McClain with a fatal overdose of ketamine, got his sentence on Friday.

A judge gave Jeremy Cooper four years probation, along with the condition of him entering a 14 month work release program and 100 hours of community service.

Prosecutors say Cooper and another paramedic failed to examine McClain before they decided to give him the ketamine back in 2019.

Friday's sentencing ran more than two hours with ten people speaking out in favor of Cooper.

The paramedic himself gave a statement, beginning by addressing McClain directly while McClain's mother, Sheneen, and a few others left the courtroom.

"God put me here for a reason. Elijah was chosen before they targeted him and I was called to this position because we have all been cultivated in this [expletive] environment. Long live Elijah." Sheneen Mcclain, Elijah McClain's Mother

Cooper is among five of the first responders who were initially indicted for McClain's death.

The judge gave him until June 7 to begin his sentence.