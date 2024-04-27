Arizona experiences stinknet problems, how to spot it in your backyward

PHOENIX (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Stinknet, or stinkweed, is an invasive species taking root across Arizona, and experts share what to do if you spot it in your backyard.

Invasive stinknet is in general just a really nasty plant. It's really really hard to kill. It causes allergies and it's also flammable.

The Protectors of the Salt River hate the little yellow flower. It's everywhere around the Audubon Center on Central. Everywhere except this little strip.

"We have a community group here we come out on Sundays, and we've been we're coming up on our one year anniversary of coming out to pull the stinknet out," said Patty Talahongva, member of the Protectors of the Salt River.

Tough to get rid of

Talahongva and her group cleared out one side, but the other side still needs work because stinknet is tough to get rid of.

"It can take over an area and exclude all of our native plants and make it very difficult for them to grow there because it depletes the resources in the soil for them." Challie Facemire, Desert Botanical Garden

Experts say stinknet came from Southern African about 25 years ago and once it got to Arizona, it took off.

"We already knew it was going to be a serious weed," said Michael Chamberland with the University of Arizona.

Not native

Botanists are still studying it, but since it's not native, they say it needs to go and fast.

"If that plant remains standing, it's now going to be fuel for wildfire as well as dropping that seed," Chamberland shared.

Because each one of these yellow globes has a ton of tiny seeds, and they go everywhere.

"You can pull it up and if you keep pulling it up over time, you're gonna get rid of it, but it does take a while going in that route," Facemire spoke.

Take precautions

So if you see it experts are asking you to pull it up, but it's so nasty that you have to take precautions.

It smells like turpentine or rotten lemons so use gloves or you will too, and you have to tie it up in bags so the seeds don't keep spreading.

However, don't breathe it in. It's a lot of work, but not a lost cause.

"I think any group you know, in even in your neighborhood, you can get a couple of people together and just do your part," Talahongva expressed.