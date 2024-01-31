Family of U.S. soldier killed in drone attack speaks out

SAVANNAH, Geor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The family of one of the US service members killed in last weekend's drone attack, Breonna Moffett, spoke about their devastating loss.

"The only thing I can say is, 'It's not my baby. It just can't be my baby,'" said Francine Moffett, Breonna's mother.

Breonna Moffett: Soldier, daughter and friend. Her parents, Percell and Francine talking about the moment they found out their 23-year-old daughter was killed in a drone strike in Jordan Sunday by two United States soldiers showing up their doorstep.

Francine: It's just...they stood there and they told me that my baby was gone. Percell: They were very respectful...stayed [at the house] for a while. Francine: They were very respectful, but when you hear that, it just takes your soul. It just takes your heart.

Finding comfort

They say they find comfort in knowing Breonna knew she was loved.

"And there's nothing you can do. Just knowing that I wasn't there to protect her or trade places with her...we wasn't... you know...we wasn't there. But she knew we loved her. She knew we loved her so much because we talked like all the time." Francine Moffett, Breonna's mother

And loved she was by not just her parents and three younger siblings, but by everyone she encountered, says her best friend of 18 years, 22 year old Sarya Truell.

"She was just that person that would light up the room, even if you were the reserved or shy type, she'll get everybody out their shells," Truell shared.

Relying on their faith

Breonna was a Mighty Marching Knights drum major at Windsor Forest High School, and her mother said during that time is when she knew wanted to serve her country.

"I was 17 when I joined the military, and when she came to me and said, 'Mom, I wanna join the military,' and I said, 'If that's your decision, I am behind you 100 percent' because I know at that age, I joined the military." Francine Moffett, Breonna's mother

Breonna's parents and Truell said they are faith-filled people as Breonna was, and have relied on their faith in god to get them through this difficult time.

"We believe in God wholeheartedly. We always have. We've always raised our kids ot believe in God. You know, always put God first, always pray, and I always say, 'Make sure you put God first.' She said, 'Momma, you don't have to tell me that because I do it every single day.'" Francine Moffett, Breonna's mother

Posthumous honors

Breonna's loved ones say they are at peace, knowing Breonna lived a life of service, faith and love.

"Just enjoy this life. Just have peace and joy. Breonna lived a life that was just that," said Truell's mother Kenya.

On Tuesday, Moffett was posthumously promoted to sergeant.

The Moffetts said, at this time, they want the public respect their privacy. They also said they spoke with President Biden and that he was compassionate and reassuring.