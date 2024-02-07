Skip to Content
National-World

Trial date for Alec Baldwin over fatal “Rust” shooting set

NBC
By ,
New
today at 12:00 PM
Published 12:30 PM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The upcoming trial for Alec Baldwin in the fatal "Rust" shooting is now scheduled to start on August 6.

Baldwin pleaded not guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a movie set in 2021.

Baldwin, who served as the lead actor and a co-producer of the western "Rust," was pointing a prop gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal when it went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.

A grand jury indicted Baldwin in January after prosecutors received a new analysis of the gun involved in the shooting.

Baldwin faces up to 18 months in prison if convicted.

"Rust" weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has also been charged with involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence in the incident. She has pleaded not guilty.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content