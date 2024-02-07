Trial date for Alec Baldwin over fatal “Rust” shooting set

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The upcoming trial for Alec Baldwin in the fatal "Rust" shooting is now scheduled to start on August 6.

Baldwin pleaded not guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a movie set in 2021.

Baldwin, who served as the lead actor and a co-producer of the western "Rust," was pointing a prop gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal when it went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.

A grand jury indicted Baldwin in January after prosecutors received a new analysis of the gun involved in the shooting.

Baldwin faces up to 18 months in prison if convicted.

"Rust" weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has also been charged with involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence in the incident. She has pleaded not guilty.