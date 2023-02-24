‘Rust’ hearing with armorer Gutierrez-Reed

SANTA FE, N.M. (NBC) - "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed makes her first court appearance in her manslaughter case.

Gutierrez-Reed is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the death of Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Her lawyer did not enter a plea - but requested she be allowed to keep a firearm in her home saying she has received threats after her private information was not redacted during the release of information.

The District Attorney opposed that request.

However, the judge ruled she would be allowed to have a firearm at home.

"Ms. Gutierrez-Reed then had numerous threats, phone threats, she had voicemails that were very very bad. she has had a stalker so she had a restraining order she had to get," said Jason Bowles, attorney for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

"The concern we had is that this case came about in part because of Ms. Gutierrez-Reed's sloppy mishandling of firearms and guns and so while I'm very understanding that she has a restraining order, I just don't think it's appropriate for her to have firearms," said Mary Carmack-Altwies, Santa Fe District Attorney.