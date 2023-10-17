New Mexico prosecutors intend to recharge Alec Baldwin for “Rust” shooting

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Prosecutors in New Mexico plan to recharge actor Alec Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the fatal "Rust" movie set shooting, two sources familiar with the matter tell NBC News.

This comes almost five months after special prosecutors dismissed the same charge against Baldwin citing "new facts" in the case, but at the same time, they released a statement reserving the right to recharge Baldwin.

The source adds that Baldwin's case will be brought before a grand jury in mid-November.

There had been recent discussions of a plea deal, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The case centers on an incident on the "Rust" film set in October 2021, in which Baldwin's prop gun fired a live round of ammunition, killing the film's cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

The charge could carry up to 18 months in prison if convicted.

Baldwin has maintained in interviews with several media outlets that he did not pull the trigger.

NBC News has reached out to the special prosecutors assigned to the case as well as Baldwin's attorneys for comment.