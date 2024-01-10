Skip to Content
Man who attacked a Nevada judge appears in court

By ,
January 10, 2024 7:01 AM
Published 7:17 AM

LAS VEGAS, Neva. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A man who attacked a Las Vegas judge during a sentencing hearing last week was back in court Tuesday to be arraigned on charges related to the attack.

30-year-old Deobra Redden was charged with attempted murder in Clark County District Court Monday after leaping over a judge's bench at a sentencing hearing last week.

Other allegations filed against Redden include battery on a protected person, extortion by threat, and intimidating a public officer.

According to the arrest report, Redden slammed Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus' head against a wall during the scuffle. The judge was treated for injuries, but was back in the courtroom the day after the attack.

On Monday, the judge completed the sentencing hearing and ordered Redden to spend up to four years in prison for an unrelated baseball bat attack last year.

A preliminary hearing regarding these new charges has been set for February 14.

Dillon Fuhrman

dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com

