Las Vegas judge attacked during sentencing hearing

Judge Mary Kay Holthus was about to deliver the sentence when the defendant jumper over the bench

LAS VEGAS, Nev. ( (KSNV-TV ) - A Las Vegas judge was attacked in her own courtroom during a sentencing hearing on Wednesday, January 3rd. The disturbing scene was captured on the court's camera.

Judge Mary Kay Holthus was about to deliver the sentence, when the defendant, Deobra Redden, jumped over the bench and lunged at her leading to a melee to subdue him.

It took several people to bring the situation under control. Eventually, the judge was able to stand up and was escorted out of the courtroom.

Judge Holthus is expected to be okay.

The defendant, Deobra Redden was scheduled to be sentenced for a charge of attempted battery with substantial bodily harm.

