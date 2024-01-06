Skip to Content
Nevada suspect attacks a judge before hearing his sentence, new charges added

CLARK COUNTY, Neva. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The man who attacked a Las Vegas judge before hearing his sentence has been given new charges.

The man, Deobra Redden, was set to be sentenced during a court hearing for a previous assault case, but before the judge could deliver the sentence, Redden leaped in the air and began to attack her and multiple court marshals.

Redden now faces battery by prisoner, probationer, or parolee and battery on a protected person, among other charges.

An arrest report revealed that Redden punched the judge in the head multiple times and pulled out part of her hair.

A marshal also needed 25 stitches after suffering a forehead injury as well as a dislocated shoulder.

Redden will now be sentenced for the original assault case on January 8.

