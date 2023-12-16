Film studio in North Carolina seeking to expand

WILMINGTON, N.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - As the film industry continues to rebound in North Carolina following lengthy labor strikes, one studio in Wilmington is expanding.

What looks like construction now could soon be home to your next favorite movie. Workers are putting up 55-foot high walls for what will soon be soundstages three and four at Dark Horse Studios.

"I think we're a bunch of kids in a candy store...It's Christmas morning for us," said Kirk Englebright, President of Dark Horse Studios.

Englebright says he's ready to take on the crew base in Wilmington who were out of a job due to the strike.

"We're full steam ahead trying to get these stages up in a timely manner so we can fill them and get north carolinians back to work," Englebright added.

Second studio built in town

The expansion doubling the available space at the site off Market Street, with Cinespace buying EUE/ Screen Gems studio back in September, Dark Horse is the second studio built in town.

Mayor Bill Saffo says he's confident there are enough productions interested in southeastern North Carolina to fill what will be a state of the art facility once complete.

"This is a new facility with a whole new set of infrastructure that's being put into the studio, but I think we have more than enough business coming into this area that want's to come to this area to support two studios." Bill Saffo, Mayor of Wilmington

Johnny Griffin, Head of Wilmington's Regional Film Commission, is hopeful the expansion will have all eyes on Wilmington.

"So, just trying to make sure the industry knows Wilmington's ready and open for business," Griffin expressed.

And soon, the curtains will raise on Wilmington's newest studio space.