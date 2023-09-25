Skip to Content
WGA, Hollywood studio executives reach tentative agreement to end strike

today at 5:39 AM
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - After several consecutive days of negotiations, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the labor group representing studios and streamers have reached a tentative deal.

The WGA announced the deal in a joint statement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

This comes after 146 days strikes.

The three-year contract agreement must still be approved by the Guild's board and members before the strike officially ends.

In a longer message from the Guild shared by members on social media, the writers were told the strike is not over and no one was to return to work until hearing otherwise, but picketing is to be suspended immediately.

The terms of the deal have not been announced.

