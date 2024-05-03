Fallen law enforcement heroes honored

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - From 1920 to 2021, 49 Imperial County law enforcement officials who have died in the line of duty were honored Friday night on the courthouse steps in the City of El Centro.

All local state and federal agencies were well represented as they came together to honor the fallen law enforcement heroes.

Law enforcement drove their vehicles from the Border Patrol facility to the Imperial County Courthouse.

An Imperial Valley Law Enforcement Memorial Committee member said this is the 16th time they have come together to commemorate the fallen heroes.

"We do it because someone will do it for me if I were fallen in the line of duty but you know everyone here tonight isn’t on that list and hopefully they won’t be on that list… You know I am retired you know several committee members are retired and will never be on that list officers in uniform tonight you know that is a possibility and their families know it they know it but they still go out there and do their job," said West Boerner, Imperial Valley Law Enforcement Memorial Committee.

Many law enforcement officials rang a bell as the names of the forty-nine fallen heroes were read.