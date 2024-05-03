Rollover crash on 32nd Street and Eighth Avenue in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma police were at the scene of a rollover crash in the area of 32nd Street and Eighth Avenue.

Two vehicles were seen to be involved in the crash. One truck was upside down by Circle K and the other vehicle was in the intersection and was damaged on the front.

Traffic on Eighth Avenue by Circle K was blocked off and incoming vehicles had to be redirected.

No word on what the cause of the crash was and if there were any injuries.



