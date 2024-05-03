Skip to Content
Crashes

Rollover crash on 32nd Street and Eighth Avenue in Yuma

Faith Rodriquez
By
today at 7:38 PM
Published 7:59 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma police were at the scene of a rollover crash in the area of 32nd Street and Eighth Avenue.

Two vehicles were seen to be involved in the crash. One truck was upside down by Circle K and the other vehicle was in the intersection and was damaged on the front.

Traffic on Eighth Avenue by Circle K was blocked off and incoming vehicles had to be redirected.

No word on what the cause of the crash was and if there were any injuries.


Article Topic Follows: Crashes

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content