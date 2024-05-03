Patrol increase for Cinco de Mayo

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - With preparations for Cinco de Mayo underway, the El Centro Police Department is also preparing for this Mexican celebration.

El Centro will have four additional police vehicles patrolling the streets starting Saturday afternoon.

Police would like to send a message to anyone celebrating this weekend.

“If you are going to go out drinking, be responsible, get a designated driver, make sure you leave your keys with someone who is trustworthy of not being drinking... we also want to remind the community that although the legalities of marijuana have changed, driving under the influence of marijuana is still a crime and or other potential intoxication. Enjoy your weekend, be safe, and just be responsible to the best of your ability," said Sgt. Adrian Chilpa, El Centro Police Department.

El Centro police said last year's celebration was calm and no incidents were reported.