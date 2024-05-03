Five water safety tips to help save a life

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona is already seeing child drowning cases this year.

This week, three children died in Phoenix after drowning in pools, two of the victims were toddler twin sisters just 3-years-old.

The Yuma Fire Department shared five tips on what you need to know to keep your children safe around water.

“The first one is barriers. We want to make sure that families have some type of barriers around their pool and that young kids can’t get to the pool without some adult present,” said David Padilla Jr., Yuma Fire Department.

The second important tip is supervision and making sure an adult is always present.

“We want to teach our young kids that anytime we’re around water there needs to be an adult there. That adults never walk away from a child that’s in a bathtub, swimming pool, or anywhere at the river," continued Padilla.

The Yuma Fire Department also encourages signing children up for swim classes as early as possible because with learning how to swim also comes learning the dangers around water.

Even after they learn how to swim, it’s still important to wear an approved lifejackets at rivers and other moving bodies of water.

And last but certainly not least is preparation. The Yuma Fire Department said they encourage parents to taking CPR and first aid classes.

You can find more information for swim and CPR classes on the City of Yuma website to stay informed on water safety.