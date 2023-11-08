SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP reach tentative agreement

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - SAG-AFTRA and Hollywood studios reach a tentative agreement to resolve the strike.

The union that represents more than 150,000 film and television (TV) performers have had tens of thousands of actors on the picket lines since July 14.

The deal does not mean an immediate end to the strike as SAG-AFTRA members will need to ratify the terms of the agreement with a formal vote in the coming days.

The tentative agreement caps weeks of negotiations that at one point were attended by Disney's Bob Iger, Netflix's Ted Sarandos, Warner Bros. Discovery's David Zaslav and NBCUniversal's Donna Langley.

The deal comes after negotiators for the Writers Guild of America (WGA) reached their own agreement with the studios on a new three-year contract, officially ending the writers strike back on September 27.