Taylor Swift named as Time Magazine’s Person of the Year

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Taylor Swift has been named Time's Person of the Year.

The 33-year-old has dominated headlines this year, from her record-breaking Eras Tour to the re-release of two of her albums, Speak Now and 1989, which included nearly a dozen previously unreleased songs.

In November, Swift broke Grammy records with her song "Anti-Hero" by becoming the first artist to earn seven total nominations for Song of the Year.

She also won the Grammy for best music video for "All Too Well: The Short Film."

The pop star's Eras Tour concert film also became the highest-grossing concert film of all time in the U.S. and Canada within days of its premiere in theaters.

Swift beat out a wide-ranging pool of finalists for the Time Magazine title, including Barbie and King Charles III.

She was also named People's 2023 Most Intriguing Person of the Year and topped Forbes' list of the world's most powerful women in media and entertainment.