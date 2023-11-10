Skip to Content
Taylor Swift breaks Grammy nomination records

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Taylor Swift made history when the nominations for 2024 Grammy Awards were announced on Friday.

The music superstar became the first person to be nominated in the Song of the Year category seven times.

The song that garnered this year's nod in that category was her hit, "Anti-Hero."

Swift earned a total of six nominations this year, but hip-hop artist SZA leads the way with nine nominations, with Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monét following with seven nominations each.

The 66th Grammy Awards will air on February 4, 2024 on CBS and Paramount+.

