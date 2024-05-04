Suspect hospitalized following police chase and standoff

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A police chase involving a shooting suspect near San Francisco turned into an hours-long standoff on a busy interstate.

After hitting a spike strip, the car came to a stop on Interstate 80 (I-80), blocking traffic for miles in both directions as police surrounded it with guns drawn. Police said they believed the driver had a gun.

Earlier in the day, a woman reported someone had shot at her car and provided a description of the vehicle, which led to the chase.

SWAT vehicles surrounded the vehicle.

Police broke the car windows and then pulled the driver out of the car, who was then taken away in an ambulance.

No word on the driver's condition.