Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday.

The group received the 2,780th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Recording category.

Valli accepted the star on behalf of Bob Gaudio, who was not able to attend, and the late Tommy DeVito and Nick Massi.

The Four Seasons was formed in 1960 in Newark, New Jersey, and since 1970, they have been known as Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons.

The group enjoyed a career that spans more than six decades.

Officials with the Hollywood Walk of Fame say the group has "left an indelible mark on the music industry" and "touched fans around the world with their timeless music."