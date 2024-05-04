Skip to Content
UC San Diego students and staff gather for "Jewish Voice for Peace" vigil

today at 8:43 AM
SAN DIEGO (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A rabbi led a peace vigil Friday night at the University of California (UC) San Diego.

Jewish students, faculty, and people of other faiths and backgrounds were invited to attend the vigil, where Rabbi Alexis Pearce said a blessing on the beginning of the Jewish Sabbath.

There were protests at the university earlier in the week when a pro-palestine camp was set up. A university spokesman said the protests have been peaceful.

The university's chancellor released a statement saying, "The focus is on maintaining a safe campus environment, free from discrimination and harassment."

