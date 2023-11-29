Friends and family of Rosalynn Carter attend her funeral

PLAINS, Geor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Family and close friends are saying their final goodbyes to former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

Funeral services were held at the Carter's home church in Plains, Georgia Wednesday.

Mrs. Carter passed away last week at the age of 96.

Former President Jimmy Carter, who has been in hospice care since February, attended the service.

The Carter's children, grandchildren and pastor shared moving eulogies about Rosalynn's life, including her dedication to service and advocacy.

"It occurs to me that, Dad got used to Mom disagreeing with him because she was really good at it, and she became a partner in a true sense of the word where the had equal footing." John William Carter, Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter's son

"She worked with everybody, from world leaders to people living on less than $1 a day, and when she told us stories about the work that she was doing, she would only ever focus on the people. On humanity. Everywhere she went, she would tell us that people were just as smart, just as capable as she. She helped wherever she could. She was Mom." Donnel Jeffrey Jeff" Carter, Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter's son

"Willing to look at a baby from Sudan And say that's my baby too Willing to see another baby from Cambodia and say that's my baby too. Willing to walk down the street to the Boys and Girls Club and say those are my children too. That she was." Pastor Tony Lowden of the Maranatha Baptist Church

"Don't grieve for me, because now I'm free. I've won the prize. Jimmy tried to beat me here. I got here first. I've won the prize. Tell him I beat him. And I'm waiting on him." Pastor Tony Lowden of the Maranatha Baptist Church

The former First Lady will be laid to rest in a private graveside ceremony later Wednesday.