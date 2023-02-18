Skip to Content
National-World
By , ,
today at 3:05 PM
Published 3:09 PM

Former President Carter to receive hospice care

The Carter Center

NEW ORLEANS, Louis. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Jimmy Carter is entering hospice care at his home.

A statement from the Carter Center says the 98-year-old has decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention.

Carter recently had been in and out of the hospital for short stays.

The statement also went on to say Carter has the full support of his family and his medical team.

The Carter family has asked for privacy and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.

Carter is the oldest living American President.

Elected into office in 1976, Carter only served one term.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

CNN Newsource

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA News 11 team in 2022.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content