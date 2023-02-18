Former President Carter to receive hospice care

NEW ORLEANS, Louis. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Jimmy Carter is entering hospice care at his home.

A statement from the Carter Center says the 98-year-old has decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention.

Carter recently had been in and out of the hospital for short stays.

The statement also went on to say Carter has the full support of his family and his medical team.

The Carter family has asked for privacy and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.

Carter is the oldest living American President.

Elected into office in 1976, Carter only served one term.