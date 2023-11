Rosalynn Carter, former First Lady, dies at 96

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died on Sunday at the her home in Plains, Georgia.

The 96-year-old was married to the 39th President Jimmy Carter for 77 years.

The Carter Center released a statement from the former president that said, "Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished. She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me."

Just days ago, The Carter Center announced Mrs. Carter had entered hospice. She had been battling dementia.

Former President Carter, who is 99, is also under hospice care.