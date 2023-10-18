Las Vegas mayor and councilman honor Usher

LAS VEGAS, Neva. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Councilman Cedric Crear honored Usher Raymond IV, known professionally as Usher, Tuesday evening at Las Vegas City Hall.

Usher was recognized not only for his philanthropic efforts in Las Vegas, but also for his upcoming performance at Super Bowl LVIII (58).

Councilman Crear highlighted usher's "New Look Foundation," which aims to empower underserved youth, as well as his 2020 Washington Post op-ed lobbying for Juneteenth to be recognized as a national holiday as some of his greatest achievements.

Crear then proclaimed October 17, 2023 as Usher Raymond Day in Las Vegas before Mayor Goodman presented him with a key to the city.

"I am honored to be able to be amongst the people who bestowed this incredible honor. Now, I want to know how many doors it opens - and I want to see what what - slot machines - okay - you know you gave me a coin upstairs that was a thousand dollar coin as a matter of fact I got in my pocket I'm not ever gonna spend it - but you know keys open doors and bricks build buildings, if you don't throw them. But those buildings and that opportunity I'm just one of many, many bricks of this city and I just want to continue to be an amazing contribution to your amazing city. I do see opportunity here, and the belief that everything that's in my mind and that I've dreamed of is coming to life as a result of this city. So thank you." Usher

Usher is set to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, February 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Super Bowl LVIII will air on CBS and Nickelodeon.