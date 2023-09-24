Skip to Content
Super Bowl

Usher to perform 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

today at 12:00 PM
LAS VEGAS, Neva. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Usher's got a new confession: He's headlining the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show in Las Vegas.

The National Football League (NFL), Apple Music and Roc Nation announced Sunday that the mega music star, who has won eight Grammy's, will lead the highly anticipated halftime show from Allegiant Stadium.

In a press release, Usher called it the "honor of a lifetime" and a moment to check off his bucket list.

Usher currently has a residency in Las Vegas at the MGM Hotel and Casino, which has drawn sold-out shows and rave reviews.

The Super Bowl Halftime slot is one of the top-viewed television events of the year.

According to Billboard, Rihanna drew the most-watched half-time in February with more than 121 million viewers, narrowly beating Katy Perry's 2015 performance.

Super Bowl LVIII (58) will be broadcast on Sunday, February 11, 2024 on CBS and Nickelodeon.

