Tropical Storm Ophelia drops down in North Carolina

today at 9:55 AM
Published 10:04 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall in North Carolina early Saturday morning.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the storm hit the coast near Emerald Isle shortly after 6:20am Eastern Time, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.

Those winds are expected to weaken as Ophelia turns north and then shifts northeast towards Virginia.

However, the NHC said dangerous storm surge and potentially life-threatening flash flooding is likely in parts of both states.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin declared states of emergency on Friday, along with Maryland Governor Wes Moore.

