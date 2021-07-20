Canada to open border to vaccinated Americans starting in August

National-World

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - After foreigners were banned from Canada for nearly 16 months, the country is finally opening its borders.

Canada will open its borders to vaccinated Americans starting on August 9th. Unvaccinated minors under 12 entering with parents or guardians will not have to quarantine anymore.

And lastly, fully vaccinated travelers will not need a post-arrival Covid-19 test, unless they have been randomly selected at the border.

Anyone not vaccinated cannot enter the country.