Yuma Airshow takes flight tomorrow!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 58th annual Yuma Air Show is set to take flight on Saturday, March 9 is set to take place at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma.

Saturday our Yuma skies will once again be filled with daring pilots performing extreme maneuvers over our community.

MCAS Yuma, opening its doors to the community for the 58th Yuma air show.

“It’s an opportunity to give back to the community, invite you guys out, show you what some of these airplanes do, and get everybody mingling, understand the relationship we have and the importance of how the air station relates to the community,” said Col. Jared Stone, MCAS Yuma Commanding Officer.

Col. Stone said MCAS Yuma is the center of the universe for Marine Corps Aviation and this is their chance to show it off.

This event not only attracts locals, but visitors from across the nation who can also go on base to see the aircrafts up close and personal.

“There’s static displays, so airplanes parked for people to look at, and in some cases climb around on, as well as a bunch of other ground weapon systems, classic cars, things like that and then just a full day of all kinds of aviation demonstrations,” said Col. Stone.

Gates open at 9 am Saturday, with the show kicking off at 10:30.

“So we’re hoping to have about 20 thousand people come out and attend tomorrow’s air show, we’re very excited. Gates open at 9 am, it’s a free admission, we welcome everyone from Yuma, El Centro the entire region to come out and see the airshow,” said Capt. Owen Vanwyck, MCAS Yuma COMMSTRAT Director.