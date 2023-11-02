Hometown Heroes: Vietnam Veteran shares story

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With Veterans Day just one week away, we are sharing the stories of locals from the desert southwest who are part of our veteran community.

Vietnam Veteran, Jim Thrail, served in the Navy for 23 years, with over 16 of those years aboard ships.

“My dad was Army Air Corps, he was a pilot, him and my mom were at pearl harbor when it got bombed,” Jim Thrail, Vietnam Navy Veteran.

Jim Thrail said when he was growing up, he always knew he would join the service.

“My dad was a pilot, no way I could be a pilot, I had uncles that served in the Navy, so I picked the Navy, spent 23 years in the Navy,” said Thrail.

Thrail served in the Vietnam War, and even got the opportunity to meet Queen Elizabeth the second of England.

“During vietnam I was on a destroyer, did shore bombardment, plane guard for aircraft carriers, search and rescue,” said Thrail.

He says he enjoyed his time serving our country.

“My favorite part was many ports overseas, seeing the ship tied up with an American flag representing the United States and it doesn’t get much better than that,” said Thrail.

And now that he’s a veteran, he looks forward to the celebrations and comradeship on November 11th every year.

“It's a special day because all veterans, regardless of what service, we’re on the same team and it’s nice to be able to get together, enjoy comradeship, and I only think it’s like one percent that served, so it’s a special group,” said Thrail.

Tune in every Tursday as we profile other locals leading up to Veterans Day.