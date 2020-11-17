WWII-era ordnance found near Martinez Lake Road

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) has closed down a stretch of Martinez Lake Road while explosives teams remove a piece of World War II-era ordnance.

The WWII-era shell found along Martinez Lake Road

Construction workers discovered the historic shell along the road near Pruitt City. That's near Fisher's Landing.

Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) tells KYMA.com the munition is left over from the days when General George Patton's California-Arizona Desert Maneuver Area trained 20 divisions of Soldiers for combat in North Africa.

The Maneuver Area, which predated YPG, extended from Phoenix to Riverside to Searchlight, Nevada. It was the largest military training ground in history.

YPG says old munitions are extremely dangerous even after 75-years. In fact, over time aging ordnance can become more unstable and volatile. If you discover a shell or similar ordnance in the desert, do not touch it. Contact authorities immediately.

YCSO advises people to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.