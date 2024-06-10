Skip to Content
Preliminary hearing for suspect accused of murdering his girlfriend

today at 8:27 AM
Published 8:50 AM

EL CENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The man accused of murdering his girlfriend is back in court Monday for a preliminary hearing.

19-year-old Anthony Hernandez's preliminary hearing was supposed to take place in February of this year, but due to a witness issue, they rescheduled it for June 10.

Hernandez is accused of shooting his girlfriend, 18-year-old Emily Padilla, with an AR-15 rifle at the Imperial Garden Family Apartments on Euclid Avenue on June 26, 2023.

He is facing a total of four felony counts, including murder and possession of an assault weapon.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

