Imperial County

Court rescheduled for man charged with murder

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A witness no-show leads to a court date rescheduling for the man accused of murdering his girlfriend in an El Centro apartment.  

19-year-old Anthony Hernandez appeared for his preliminary hearing on Thursday. The hearing was rescheduled due to a witness issue. 

According to the Imperial County District Attorney's Office, the judge has ordered the witnesses to appear back in court on June 10, 2024. 

Hernandez is accused of shooting his girlfriend 18-year-old Emily Padilla with an AR-15 rifle at the Imperial Garden Family Apartments on Euclid Avenue on June 26.

He is facing a total of four felony counts, including murder and possession of an assault weapon.

