YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - There were a couple of earthquakes that shook the Desert Southwest Wednesday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the first earthquake occurred at 1:42am, and had a magnitude of 4.3.

However, USGS reported that the second earthquake occurred at around 5:00am, and had a slightly higher magnitude of 4.6.

