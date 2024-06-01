Week in Paradise winners announced
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The winners for Amberly's Place's annual Week in Paradise have been announced, and they are:
- Weekend Getaway: Blythe Daily
- Grand Canyon: LH
- Las Vegas Getaway: Cynthia Hummer
- Legoland Getaway: Foothills Rotary
- Durango Colorado Getaway: Sharon Merz
- California Beach Getaway: Shirley Bush
- Knotts Berry Farm: Mission Citrus
- Deep Sea Fishing Excursion: Tom Stock
- Disneyland: Jonathan Lines
Dr. Laura Hartman has been anounnced as the grand prize winner of the Hawaiian Getaway, and all the proceeds will go towards locals dealing with abuse and violence.
Next year's Week in Paradise will take place in June of 2025.