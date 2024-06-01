Week in Paradise winners announced

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The winners for Amberly's Place's annual Week in Paradise have been announced, and they are:

Weekend Getaway: Blythe Daily

Grand Canyon: LH

Las Vegas Getaway: Cynthia Hummer

Legoland Getaway: Foothills Rotary

Durango Colorado Getaway: Sharon Merz

California Beach Getaway: Shirley Bush

Knotts Berry Farm: Mission Citrus

Deep Sea Fishing Excursion: Tom Stock

Disneyland: Jonathan Lines

Dr. Laura Hartman has been anounnced as the grand prize winner of the Hawaiian Getaway, and all the proceeds will go towards locals dealing with abuse and violence.

Next year's Week in Paradise will take place in June of 2025.