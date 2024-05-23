Skip to Content
The Good Stuff

Tickets available for Amberly’s Place Week in Paradise

Amberly's Place
By
today at 5:04 PM
Published 5:47 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Tickets are available for Amberly's Place Week in Paradise where you can give back for a good cause and get a chance to win a fun getaway.

Participants can have the chance to win one out of 10 prizes that consist of getaway trips to Hawaii, Disneyland, and many more.

Buying a ticket will help support victims of abuse in the community. According to Amberly's Place, last year, they were able to help over 3,300 individuals on their journey from victim to thriver.

After buying a ticket, make sure to join Amberly's Place at the Z Fun Factory and Waylon's Water World on Saturday, June 1, to find out if you're a lucky winner.

Doors open at 9 a.m. and the event begins at 10 a.m. Tickets cost $10.

Click HERE to buy your tickets. More information is also provided below.

Article Topic Follows: The Good Stuff

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content