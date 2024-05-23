Tickets available for Amberly’s Place Week in Paradise

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Tickets are available for Amberly's Place Week in Paradise where you can give back for a good cause and get a chance to win a fun getaway.

Participants can have the chance to win one out of 10 prizes that consist of getaway trips to Hawaii, Disneyland, and many more.

Buying a ticket will help support victims of abuse in the community. According to Amberly's Place, last year, they were able to help over 3,300 individuals on their journey from victim to thriver.

After buying a ticket, make sure to join Amberly's Place at the Z Fun Factory and Waylon's Water World on Saturday, June 1, to find out if you're a lucky winner.

Doors open at 9 a.m. and the event begins at 10 a.m. Tickets cost $10.

Click HERE to buy your tickets. More information is also provided below.