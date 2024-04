YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma is inviting the community to the celebration of life for Councilmember Gary Knight.

The event will take place on Friday, May 3 at the Historic Downtown Theater in Yuma.

Afterward, there will be a luncheon taking place at the Yuma Civic Center.

Gary Knight passed away at the age of 77 after complications from a stroke.

This event is open to the public.