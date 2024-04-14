Gary Knight, Yuma City Councilmember, passes away

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma has announced the passing of councilmember Gary Knight Sunday afternoon.

According to an Instagram post, Knight was at Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix, where he underwent surgery after experiencing a stroke on Wednesday, April 10.

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls issued a statement on behalf of the Yuma City Council:

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Councilmember Knight and extend our most heartfelt condolences to his family. It was an honor to serve alongside Gary Knight, and he will be remembered for his tenacious dedication to improving our community for all Yumans."

In addition to being a councilmember, the City says Knight "served his community and represented Yuma in various roles."

Served on the Executive Boards of the Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Greater Yuma Port Authority

Chairman of the State Transportation Board, where he worked "diligently on multiple critical projects to boost Yuma’s roadway infrastructure."

Represented the City on both the Chamber Transportation Committee and the Chamber Legislative Affairs Committee.

Knight's family was by his side at the time of his passing, and the City is asking for privacy to be "upheld for the Knight family during this difficult time."

KYMA will continue coverage on this breaking news story.