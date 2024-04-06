FTS Automotive Center and Hunter’s Army host Third Annual Family Fun Day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma community attended the Third Annual Family Fun Day Saturday morning.

The event took place at the FTS Automotive Center from 9:00am to noon, and this is in collaboration with Hunter's Army, along with the Yuma Fire Department (YFD), the Yuma Police Department (YPD), the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), and the Cocopah Police Department (CPD) participating in the event.

This is to raise money to fight childhood cancer.

"Events, like this, are important because it brings the community together, and at Hunter's Army, we understand that childhood cancer is a tough conversation, but events like this bring people together and help make an impact and it infuses hope into a dark conversation. People like [FTS owner Dan Mikles] rally the folks, create an army of givers, and that allows us to come alongside the families that do what we do for them while they're in the fight." Andrea Priest, Co-Director of Hunter's Army

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls also attended the event as well as Chick-Fil-A providing the meals, and attendees were able to listen to live music throughout the event.

There was also a silent auction and a live auction, where attendees could bid on stuffed animals, bikes and toy cars.

The event was free, but if you would like to donate to Hunter's Army, click here.