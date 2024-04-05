Beating childhood cancer – FTS Automotive holding fundraiser in support of Hunter’s Army

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Battling childhood cancer. The fear most parents have after learning that diagnosis is how are they going to be able to support their sick child. It is a feeling Andrea Priest knows all too well.

In 2017, her youngest son Hunter, was diagnosed with stage 3 Wilms tumor, a form of kidney cancer. Instead of backing down, Priest and her husband ultimately decided to take on this challenge head-on, and bring their entire community with them.

They established Hunter's Army, a non-profit organization dedicated to showing love and giving to families in the fight against childhood cancer.

"We noticed that although Yuma's a really generous community, there were some resources that were lacking," said Priest. "We thought when Hunter gets better, we're going to come forward and try to help those families that are going through the same thing we do or we did."

The Yuma community is stepping up in a big way on Saturday, April 6. FTS Automotive located on 1701 S. Arizona Avenue is holding a fundraiser with the proceeds benefiting Hunter's Army.

Dan Mikles, owner of FTS Automotive, is proud to support such a great cause here in our community because as he explains, "children are very precious and they're our future."

"I got a flier from Hunter's Army asking for $100. I looked into the organization and thought it was awesome what they do, so my goal was to raise $10,000," said Mikles. "I called Andrea. She didn't know who I was, but that's when I approached her. Within the last two years, we raised over $21,000 for them."

At the fundraiser, children can look forward to face painting, Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) fingerprinting, a kid's craft station, and a bounce house.

The event is free to attend but donations are welcomed.

If you're in need of a fun activity to enjoy with the little ones and/or would like to support a wonderful cause, go on out to FTS FTS Automotive, on S. Arizona Ave. from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, April 6.