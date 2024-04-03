FTS Automotive Center hosting fundraiser to benefit Hunter’s Army

Come on out and support a local organization that loves giving back to the community

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA,KECY) - Dan Mikles, owner of FTS Automotive Center is teaming up with a local non-profit organization, Hunter's Army and helping raise money to fight against childhood cancer.

The family fun event is going three years strong and this year will be taking place Saturday, April 6 at FTS located on 1701 S. Arizona Ave from 9 a.m. until noon.

It is free entry, but they are accepting donations.

"We have live auction items. We have silent auction items. We invite everybody to come out. We've got all our first responders who are going to be there," Mikles explains. "We've got sheriff's department, YPD, the fire department will be there, Cocopah PD will be there. They have all their tactical staff, so they have their BearCats."

The children can look forward to face painting, Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) finger printing, kids craft station, bounce house and of course food.

A big hit is off-roading equipment and gear as well.

Andrea Priest, co-founder and director of Hunter's Army started the organization in honor of her son Hunter.

"In 2017, our youngest son Hunter, was diagnosed with stage 3 Wilms tumor, which is a form of kidney cancer and as we were going through that process, we noticed that although Yuma's a really generous community, there was some resources that were lacking," said Priest. "And we thought when Hunter gets better, we're going to come forward and try to help those families that are going through the same thing we do or we did."

Priest said Hunter's Army comes alongside families, mainly financially and substantial ways, helping them with income replacement, car repairs, living expenses, and whatever way they can rally around them.

"So that they know that even though the battle is lonely at times and hard, that Hunter's Army is rallying behind them and we're going to help them through it," Priest continued.

Hunter has defeated the odds and is now a thriving third grader.

"If you didn't know his story, you wouldn't know what he's been through. He's doing great," Priest says.

The money raised from Hunter's Army stays local.

Mikles said this cause is special and wanted to go above and beyond.

"When they first came to me, they ask for $100. I looked into them, I called Andrea and said you don't know who I am, but I'd like to raise $10,000 for you," Mikles explained.

Mikles helped raise over $21,000 within a two-year span for Hunter's Army.

This year's goal is to hit another $20,000.

If you're in need of a fun activity to enjoy with the little ones and/or would like to support a wonderful cause, go on out to FTS on S. Arizona Ave. from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, April 6.